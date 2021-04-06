FMC: Blindside Pre-emergent Herbicide

Finally, there’s a fast-acting, highly effective solution for challenging postemergence weeds that can be applied to virtually all types of warm-season turfgrass — even St. Augustinegrass. Blindside® is also approved for use on Kentucky Bluegrass and Tall Fescue turfgrass, providing transition zone flexibility.

Dual-action Blindside herbicide works through both foliar and root uptake to deliver faster control of over 70 broadleaf weeds and sedges, including resilient species like dollarweed, doveweed and buttonweed. In fact, Blindside is proven to deliver visible signs of control within just a week, making it significantly faster than current competitive products.

Learn more here.