FMC Corp. announces new Pythium fungicide

February 3, 2022 -  By
Photo: FMC Corp.

FMC Corp. announced a new fungicide, which will debut on Feb. 5, named Serata.

Serata is specially formulated to combat Pythium diseases. It contains the active ingredient picarbutrazox, a new compound from the novel tetrazolyloximes class of chemistry. FMC said this new mode of action fungicide provides lawn care operators a new tool to combat Pythium root rot, Pythium blight, and Pythium root dysfunction. It is theorized that picarbutrazox works by affecting the biosynthesis of phospholipids. The active ingredient disrupts the normal function of the pathogen’s cellular membrane.

Pythium root rot and related Pythium diseases can be challenging,” said Evan Parenti, FMC lawn market manager. “Serata fungicide trials around the country have demonstrated effective control of Pythium root rot for extended periods.”

Serata is labeled for use on industrial lawns and commercial sites.

