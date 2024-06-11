Photo: FMC

Dismiss® NXT herbicide is the industry’s premier yellow nutsedge and green kyllinga control product. This formulation provides quick knock down and works to control yellow nutsedge tubers, reducing the likelihood of nutsedge and kyllinga outbreaks in the future, minimizing additional call backs and chemical costs.

This tuber reduction combination product blends two active ingredients – sulfentrazone and carfentrazone-ethyl – to provide visual symptoms within 24 hours and long-term control in both cool- and warm-season turf.