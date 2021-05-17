FMC: Dismiss NXT Herbicide

Dismiss NXT herbicide is the industry’s premier Yellow Nutsedge and Green Kyllinga control product. It is a next generation tuber reduction combination product. Dismiss NXT combines two active ingredients to provide visual symptoms within 24 hours and long-term control in both cool and warm-season turf. This formulation is absorbed by the roots and foliage and works to control Yellow Nutsedge tubers, reducing future populations.

Dismiss NXT is a selective post-emergent herbicide that controls Yellow Nutsedge, Green Kyllinga, and certain broadleaf weeds by contact and residual activity.

Learn more here.