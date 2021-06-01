FMC expands access to True Champions program, offers easier rebates

FMC Professional Solutions will expand FMC True Champions, its end-user loyalty program, with the launch of the Dynamic Rewards rebate program. The program offers a low-rebate minimum that will allow for more attainable rebates. Lawn care companies can take advantage of receiving two checks per year based upon purchases of FMC products.

Additionally, the FMC True Champions program has a robust offering of business-building solutions, which include a variety of resources to help lawn care companies better understand how to leverage marketing, sales, operational efficiency and technical expertise to grow their company.

“FMC understands lawn care operators face different challenges when they have two or three production trucks rather than six or eight,” said Mike Sisti, marketing manager, FMC Professional Solutions. “FMC True Champions provides opportunities that include resources to differentiate companies in crowded markets and is structured to support growing LCOs that purchase products throughout the year, based upon their growth and regional agronomic conditions.”

New FMC True Champions members can also receive a free NALP membership, courtesy of FMC, while supplies last. Register to enroll in the program here.