FMC files patent infringement lawsuit against Aceto US

FMC Corp. filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Aceto US. FMC said the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, alleges Aceto infringes on the company’s patents relating to the active ingredient chlorantraniliprole, branded as Rynaxypyr insecticide.

The complaint alleges Aceto received shipments of chlorantraniliprole from suppliers in India and China in violation of FMC’s patent rights. FMC requests damages and injunctive relief restraining Aceto from infringing FMC patents relating to chlorantraniliprole.

“FMC has received numerous patents around the world that protect compositions and processes relating to chlorantraniliprole and its production,” said Michael Reilly, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of FMC. “We will continue to protect our investment in researching, developing and commercializing chlorantraniliprole by vigorously enforcing our intellectual property rights in the United States and worldwide.”

FMC said chlorantraniliprole is a proprietary, breakthrough technology designed to control a wide variety of destructive insects. The company said it maintains an extensive patent for its proprietary chlorantraniliprole technology, including patents that cover active ingredient composition of matter, manufacturing processes, intermediate chemicals, formulations and other areas protected by intellectual property laws in the U.S., China, India and other important markets throughout the world. FMC markets its products that contain chlorantraniliprole under several brand names around the world, including Rynaxypyr active.

“Our intellectual property rights enable FMC to drive innovation and long-term investment in the crop protection market,” said Ronaldo Pereira, executive vice president and president of FMC Americas. “As a leading agricultural sciences company, FMC is committed to developing novel, high-quality crop protection solutions that address our customers’ evolving needs today and in the future.”