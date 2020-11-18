FMC, NALP launch joint initiative

FMC Corp. and the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) will launch a joint initiative to help lawn care operators (LCOs) grow their businesses by providing access to a variety of tools and resources offered by both FMC and NALP.

The FMC True Champions program will help small- to medium-sized lawn care companies ($450,000-$850,000 in annual revenue) transition from working in their business to working on their business. FMC will sponsor memberships in NALP to give small companies access to resources and training.

“FMC is committed to growing the future of the lawn care industry,” said Mike Sisti, marketing manager at FMC Professional Solutions. “We built the FMC True Champions end-user program as a way to support LCOs strategically grow their business.”

FMC will sponsor a free, one-year membership in NALP to companies that meet a minimum requirement for the promotion. FMC True Champion program members will be provided a discount for the following two years of NALP membership to allow LCOs to become fully engaged with the association.

“We are extremely excited to partner with FMC and their True Champions program on this effort,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “By working together, we can help up and coming LCO’s grow and develop their businesses.”

FMC is offering the NALP-FMC Kickoff Promotion from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, with rebates on FMC products specifically geared towards the lawn care market.