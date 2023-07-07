Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


FMC: Reduce Long-Term Population of Yellow Nutsedge and Green Kyllinga with Dismiss® NXT

July 7, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: FMC

Photo: FMC

Dismiss® NXT herbicide is the industry’s premier yellow nutsedge and green kyllinga control product. This tuber reduction combination product combines two active ingredients – sulfentrazone and carfentrazone-ethyl – to provide visual symptoms within 24 hours and long-term control in both cool- and warm-season turf. This formulation works by contact and residual activity – absorbed by the roots and foliage and works to control yellow nutsedge tubers, reducing the likelihood of nutsedge and kyllinga outbreaks in the future, minimizing additional chemical costs.

Learn more.

Related Articles

Switch-N-Go® Dump Body
PRO Landscape Design Software
The Andersons: GrubOut® Insecticides
Progressive Commercial: Commercial Auto & Business Insurance
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment