FMC: Reduce Long-Term Population of Yellow Nutsedge and Green Kyllinga with Dismiss® NXT

Dismiss® NXT herbicide is the industry’s premier yellow nutsedge and green kyllinga control product. This tuber reduction combination product combines two active ingredients – sulfentrazone and carfentrazone-ethyl – to provide visual symptoms within 24 hours and long-term control in both cool- and warm-season turf. This formulation works by contact and residual activity – absorbed by the roots and foliage and works to control yellow nutsedge tubers, reducing the likelihood of nutsedge and kyllinga outbreaks in the future, minimizing additional chemical costs.

