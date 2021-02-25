FMC: Scion Insecticide

Perimeter pest and mosquito control services are great opportunities to grow your lawn care business. With UVX™ technology and a 90-day Perimeter Performance Assurance, Scion® insecticide is the ideal product for these add-on services. It is engineered to provide control of the toughest pests and stand up against even the most extreme conditions, including high temperatures, intense sunlight and harsh surfaces.

