FMC: Scion Insecticide

February 25, 2021 -  By
Photo: FMC

Perimeter pest and mosquito control services are great opportunities to grow your lawn care business. With UVX™ technology and a 90-day Perimeter Performance Assurance, Scion® insecticide is the ideal product for these add-on services. It is engineered to provide control of the toughest pests and stand up against even the most extreme conditions, including high temperatures, intense sunlight and harsh surfaces.

You can learn more about Scion® insecticide with UVX™ technology by visiting https://www.scionuvxtechnology.com/

