FMC: Solitare WSL Herbicide

Solitare® WSL herbicide controls over 40 weeds with just one product! The convenient crabgrass, sedge and various broadleaf weed control contains sulfentrazone and quinclorac in a water-soluble liquid (WSL) and is a complete combination against post-emergence weeds such as Crabgrass, Clover, Wild Violet and Yellow Nutsedge. Solitare® WSL can be applied to both warm and cool season grasses and provides fast, visible results you can see within a few days. This broad-spectrum herbicide provides uniform and accurate spray coverage in low-volume spray systems.

