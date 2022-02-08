Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


FMC: Solitare WSL Herbicide

February 8, 2022 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: FMC

Photo: FMC

Solitare WSL herbicide controls over 40 weeds with just one product!  Bigger problems need a bigger size with our “new” 2.5 gallon. Solitare WSL herbicide contains sulfentrazone and quinclorac in a water-soluble liquid (WSL) and is a complete combination against post-emergence weeds such as Crabgrass, Clover, Wild Violet and Yellow Nutsedge. Solitare WSL can be applied to both warm and cool season grasses and provides fast, visible results you can see within a few days.

Learn more here!

Related Articles

Greene County Fertilizer Company: N-Ext RGS™ Soil & Plant Formula
People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Davey Tree, Dauer Manufacturing and more
Exmark Vertex S-Series Stand-On Mower
Bobcat Zero-Turn Mowers
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment