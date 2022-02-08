FMC: Solitare WSL Herbicide

Solitare WSL herbicide controls over 40 weeds with just one product! Bigger problems need a bigger size with our “new” 2.5 gallon. Solitare WSL herbicide contains sulfentrazone and quinclorac in a water-soluble liquid (WSL) and is a complete combination against post-emergence weeds such as Crabgrass, Clover, Wild Violet and Yellow Nutsedge. Solitare WSL can be applied to both warm and cool season grasses and provides fast, visible results you can see within a few days.

