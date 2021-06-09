FMC to give away Ford F-150 at LM Growth Summit

FMC Corp. will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Talstar insecticide registration with the giveaway of a new Ford F-150 pickup at the LM Growth Summit, held Dec. 6-8, 2021 at Reunion Resort in Orlando, Fla.

This Ford F-150 giveaway is part of FMC’s larger celebration of Talstar this year. Talstar insecticide provides long-lasting, broad-spectrum control of lawn and ornamental pests.

“We are proud to highlight the longevity of the Talstar brand,” said Sam Pass, pest and nursery market manager with FMC. “Lawn care operators have built their businesses on a product like Talstar. We look forward to a yearlong celebration and offering additional resources for our end-user customers.”

Use this link to enter to win the Ford F-150.

Landscape Management Growth Summit brings together Professional Lawn Care Applicators and supplier partners to address challenges and examine the very latest solutions in an intimate setting. Interested parties can apply at LMGrowthSummit.com or fill out this form.