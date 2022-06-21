FMC to host free webinar on pesticide labels

FMC Corp. will host the upcoming webinar: “The Pesticide Label is the Law & Equipment Calibration” for lawn care professionals seeking more information about product labels and calibration of equipment and securing free continuing education credits in the process.

The webinar will be hosted by Ryan Petitti, director of technical and quality assurance at Green Lawn Fertilizing in West Chester, Pa., and Ben Hamza, Ph.D., director of product development with FMC.

Individuals must join FMC’s free True Champions program to attend and get continuing education credits. The webinar is part of the company’s 1st Friday program, which provides pest-related webinars for more than a year and offers presentations developed specifically for lawn care and ornamental professionals.

“Our 1st Friday webinars are a great opportunity for lawn and ornamental learning conveniently online during a one-hour Zoom presentation each month,” says Mike Sisti, North American marketing manager, FMC. “Having a lawn care expert like Ryan present this course with Ben, who is one of FMC’s leading technical veterans, allows them to share some of their great experiences and provide valuable insight to lawn care operators.”

The webinar will take place on July 8 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Turf professionals can register in advance for the free webinar.