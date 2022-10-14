FMC’s Fame SC Fungicide

Brown patch has met its match. Fame® SC Fungicide is rainfast in just 15 minutes, providing up to 28 days of residual protection against a wide range of diseases, including brown patch. This complete strobilurin solution leverages the active ingredient fluoxastrobin to move rapidly into green tissue via translaminar and xylem movement. The result: increased leaf systemicity and uniform leaf distribution. And by inhibiting plant-pathogenic fungi respiration, spore germination, and mycelial growth, Fame SC keeps brown patch at bay. Talk to your distributor today!

Upgrade your defense!