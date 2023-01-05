FMC’s Scion® Insecticide with UVXTM Technology

Manage mosquitoes in the toughest conditions with Scion® Insecticide with UVXTM Technology. Powered by gamma-cyhalothrin, a highly efficient pyrethroid active ingredient, Scion delivers immediate and lasting control even in high temperatures and intense sunlight. These features make Scion ideal for long service intervals when treating within the toughest mosquito season and in areas that face extreme conditions — which is why FMC guarantees 75 days of no retreatments for mosquito applications within our program period.

See for yourself how Scion’s proprietary UVX Technology delivers exceptionally durable and effective control that is unmatched by other products.

Upgrade your mosquito treatment today!