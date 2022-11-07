FMC’s Solitare WSL Herbicide

Say goodbye to sedge, crabgrass, and broadleaf with Solitare® WSL. Combining sulfentrazone and quinclorac in a water-soluble liquid, this solution delivers flexible protection for both warm- and cool-season grasses. Get fast results you can see in days, without the hassle of tank mixing. And with a built-in surfactant, there’s no need to add any to the mix — saving time, cost, and labor. Find out how Solitare can protect your turf from sedge and crabgrass. Talk to your distributor today!

Upgrade your defense!