FMC’s Solitare WSL Herbicide

November 7, 2022 -  By
FMC

Photo: FMC

Say goodbye to sedge, crabgrass, and broadleaf with Solitare® WSL. Combining sulfentrazone and quinclorac in a water-soluble liquid, this solution delivers flexible protection for both warm- and cool-season grasses. Get fast results you can see in days, without the hassle of tank mixing. And with a built-in surfactant, there’s no need to add any to the mix — saving time, cost, and labor. Find out how Solitare can protect your turf from sedge and crabgrass. Talk to your distributor today!

Upgrade your defense!

