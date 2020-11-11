FNGLA becomes Project EverGreen affiliate partner

The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) joined Project EverGreen as an affiliate partner.

The two groups will collaborate to foster support for green industry professionals, local businesses, municipalities and community leaders to commit and work jointly to grow the maintained green space footprint across Florida.

“FNGLA is a vibrant industry association whose members are dedicated professionals working to enhance green spaces throughout the state of Florida,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “FNGLA’s participation not only expands our mission and programs in Florida to help more communities and military families in need of healthy, vibrant yards, landscapes and parks. It also celebrates the generosity of FNGLA’s landscape contractor and production nursery members. We are grateful for their support and can’t wait to get to work.”

The partnership will engage FNGLA’s professional members to serve as “boots on the ground” to help lead efforts to revitalize community parks and public green spaces as part of Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Communities initiative.

“FNGLA joining forces with Project EverGreen is a natural marriage,” said Sarah Spatola, FNGLA’s 2020 president-elect. “It ties FNGLA member values of environmental stewardship and community service together with Project Evergreen’s mission to bring people together to make a difference in how our yards, parks and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth.”

The two organizations will also join forces to support Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops initiative, which provides complimentary lawn care and landscape services to families of deployed military personnel. Project EverGreen will work with FNGLA’s local chapters to match landscape contractor volunteers with military families currently on a waiting list for service.