Foamstream: Herbicide-Free Weed Control

Foamstream is the world’s leading herbicide-free weed control solution. It kills unwanted vegetation using the precise application of hot water insulated by a specially formulated biodegradable organic foam. Applied to weeds using the L12 machine – a portable, compact unit that is perfect for those just getting started in herbicide-free weed control. With 98% efficacy and proven results, Foamstream presents a highly profitable business model with a unique competitive advantage. It’s already used extensively across 12 states in the landscaping, education and municipal sectors.

