Focal Pointe acquires three businesses in growth strategy

Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions, No. 116 on the 2023 LM150 list, located in Caseyville, Ill., added three privately-owned landscape companies: Landworks in Kansas City, Kan.; Rite-A-Way Lawn Care in Cottleville, Mo.; and Signature Landscape of Oklahoma City, Okla.

The company said it expects these three acquisitions to contribute 39 percent of the total Focal Pointe revenue for fiscal year 2023. The addition of Landworks, Rite-A-Way Lawn Care and Signature Landscape adds 220 employees across Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and represents a combined client portfolio in excess of $17 million.

“Putting people first, whether it’s our employees, customers or the people in our communities, is central to who we are,” said John Munie, CEO and founder of Focal Pointe. “When visiting with team members throughout the company, I’d ask ‘if we could design the best company on earth to work for, what would that look like?’ They said it would be a company that they could help build and where they could all grow.”

Focal Point said it will integrate all three firms into the Focal Pointe family of companies.

Signature Landscape will retain its name and its CEO Brett Gordon will become Focal Pointe’s new COO. Signature Landscape provides commercial maintenance, irrigation, design/build and irrigation services.

Landworks, located in Johnson County, Kansas, serves the greater Kansas City metropolitan area and provides residential and commercial maintenance, lawn care and irrigation services. Its owners, Jeff and Courtney Welch joined the Focal Pointe team.

Rite-A-Way CEO Brad Striker retains the firm’s tree business. Focal Pointe acquired Rite-A-Way’s commercial and residential snow, design/build and maintenance operations in St. Louis and St. Charles, Mo.