Ford doubles down on electric commercial fleet vehicles

With electric vans and pickups set to hit the market next year, Ford Motor Co. is expanding electric fleet services by buying Electriphi, a California-based startup that’s developing charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles (EVs).

Ford is rolling Electriphi’s team and services into Ford Pro, its new global business for commercial fleet operators.

As landscape management companies and other fleet buyers consider EVs, charging management remains a hurdle. Ford Pro plans on leveraging its experience in commercial vehicles, its EV trucks and cans and Electriphi’s technology to transition customers to electric drive.

“As commercial customers add electric vehicles to their fleets, they want depot charging options to make sure they’re powered up and ready to go to work every day,” said Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis. “With Electriphi’s existing advanced technology IP in the Ford Pro EVs and services portfolio, we will enhance the experience for commercial customers and be a single-source solution for fleet-depot charging.”

Ford Pro estimates that the depot charging industry will grow to more than 600,000 full-size trucks and vans by 2030. This acquisition supports Pro’s target to capture more than $1 billion of revenue from charging by 2030.

With Ford launching electric versions of its Transit commercial van (E-Transit) and F-150 pickup (F-150 Lightning) next year, winning over its core customer base will be critical, making the focus on services and support key to the company’s plans.

“Customers have been clear — electrification of their fleets is inevitable, with significant economic and sustainability benefits. They now need solutions that enable a seamless transition to electric vehicles,” said Electriphi CEO and co-founder Muffi Ghadiali.

Based in Silicon Valley, Electriphi’s charging management platform simplifies fleet electrification, saves energy costs and tracks key metrics such as real-time status of vehicles, chargers and maintenance services.