Former Lawn Doctor agronomist dies

John Edward Buechner, 68, of Calabash, N.C., died on Dec. 22, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Buechner was a longtime agronomist and director of technical support for Lawn Doctor. He was a past president of the Professional Lawn Care Association of America, now known as the National Association of Landscape Professionals and the New Jersey Green Industry Council.

He joined Lawn Doctor in 1984, before retiring in 2018 and moved to North Carolina with his wife, Ann.

The family plans to hold a celebration of John’s life in the future. Plans have not been announced yet.

“He was a wonderful co-worker who understood the meaning of the word ‘team,’” Scott Frith, CEO of Lawn Doctor, said in a statement. “He was always more focused on the good of the company, our franchisees and the broader lawn care community than on his own benefit. With a thoughtful calm and a perpetual warm smile, he consistently made great contributions to the company and helped it move forward in numerous ways. Without a doubt, he made Lawn Doctor a better place, and it goes without saying that his work here will not soon be forgotten.”