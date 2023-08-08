Former LM Editor-in-Chief Ron Hall dies

Longtime green industry editor, Ron Hall, died June 30 in Port Clinton, Ohio.

He was born May 31, 1947, in Kentucky and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from Wabash College.

He was married to Vicky Hall for 49 years and enjoyed traveling, gardening and riding his bicycle in his spare time.

Hall joined the Landscape Management staff — then known as Weeds Trees and Turf — in 1984 as an associate editor. He became editor-in-chief in 2000 and was named editor-at-large in 2008.

Hall covered the industry for more than 30 years and won numerous awards during his tenure. The Turf & Ornamentals Communicators Association (TOCA) inducted Hall into its Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Society and the industries we serve as B2B professionals will always need curious, creative, professionals with the ability to cut through the noise and misinformation and dig out and share the fine mix of information our audiences tell us they need,” Hall said during his induction. “It takes talented, dedicated men and women to do this.”

Here’s a small sampling of Hall’s editorial writing from his time with LM:

“The fact is the U.S. public — while appreciative of lawns, parks and sports fields — knows little about turfgrass and what it takes to properly maintain it. Most homeowners don’t know bluegrass from ryegrass, and too often over-water and over apply product. The implications of this knowledge black hole for our industry and our environment are enormous.” — Landscape Management, July 2008

“I’m beginning to wonder if we’re promising too much and doing too little to educate ourselves, our teams and our customers to a more sustainable approach to landscape care. I’m wondering if we’re relying too much on many of the same practices that have gotten us to this point (for better or worse), and we’re paying too little attention to the concerns of a growing segment of the public, lawmakers and regulatory authorities over issues such as emissions, noise, water waste, inappropriate chemical use and nonpoint-source pollution.” — Landscape Management, May 2010

Colleagues share their memories

As news of Hall’s passing rippled through the industry, colleagues shared their memories.