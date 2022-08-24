Former Vermeer CEO Bob Vermeer dies

Robert “Bob” Lee Vermeer, 78, died on Aug. 17, 2022.

He joined Vermeer in 1974 as the second generation to join the family business and held multiple roles at Vermeer including chief executive officer beginning in 1989 and later a co-chief executive officer in 2003 alongside his sister, Mary. He also served as chair of the board from 1989 through 2014.

During his time at Vermeer, the company expanded into more than 60 countries. He also served as president of the Vermeer Charitable Foundation.

He is survived by his wife, Lois, three children and their spouses and nine grandchildren.

Vermeer created a webpage to pay tribute to his legacy. Visit Vermeer.com/na/Bob-Vermeer to share stories, read more about his contributions and view tributes from the company.