Echo intros four new chainsaws with more power and lower emissions

May 4, 2023
Photo: Echo

Echo’s new CS-2511TN and CS-2511PN include a new SpeedCut Nano 80TXL cutting system. (Photo: Echo)

Echo adds four new gas chainsaws to its lineup. The CS-4920 and CS-4010 will replace the CS-4910 and CS-400. The CS-2511TN and CS-2511PN are additional saws. The CS-4920 and CS-4010 offer more power and lower emissions, while the CS-2511TN and CS-2511PN include a new SpeedCut Nano 80TXL cutting system.

The Echo CS-4920 rear handle chainsaw is a powerful and lightweight tool with a common bar mount, momentary switch and added purge bulb.

For the Echo CS-4010, the company reduced the starting time by 30 percent which the company said makes it useful for a range of applications.

The CS-2611TN and CS-2511PN, along with the SpeedCut Nano cutting system, will have a low-profile chain with a gauge bar. There is a system-specific sprocket to increase the cutting speed.

All of the chainsaws come with a two-year commercial warranty.

