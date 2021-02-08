Four Seasons Total Landscaping stars in Super Bowl ad

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is in the spotlight again, but this time not for an impromptu press conference, but for a commercial that aired during Super Bowl LV.

Fiverr, a company that provides freelance expertise to existing businesses, created the 30-second ad. In the lighthearted commercial, Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner and president Marie Siravo appears in front of a replica of her Philadelphia-area landscape company and says that success is often a case of right place, right time. She then hops in a cart and takes a journey through a fictional Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory version of a landscaping company.

“When opportunity knocks at your corrugated garage door, you roll that puppy up,” Siravo says in the commercial. “Fiverr gets that, from graphic design to web development, or even a PR expert for things like … I don’t know … booking a press conference.”

Four Seasons Total Landscaping first found itself in the spotlight when President Donald Trump announced on Nov. 7, 2020, that there would be a press conference held at the company. After Trump’s legal team used the front garage of the company as the backdrop for their press conference, the company went viral. The company took advantage of the fame and sold merchandise like “Make America Rake Again” T-shirts on their website.

For the last decade, more than 100 million people have watched the Super Bowl each year, making the commercials famous for both expense and exposure. Now Siravo, a 65-year-old grandmother, finds herself as the spokesperson of Fiverr and interviewed by People magazine.

“Never in a million years expecting to be notified that they want me in a Super Bowl commercial,” Siravo says on Fiverr’s YouTube behind-the-scenes interview. “I don’t know how many times I’ve cried. I’m so happy they picked us to support their company. We feel like we’re just ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary situation.”

Siravo told People magazine she cried when she saw the TV replica of her company. “There were 300 people there, for me and my company. How humbling is that?” she said in the interview.

The family-owned business has been operating since 1992 and has provided services to clients like the Philadelphia International Airport, the Navy Yard and the 55-acre Delaire Landing Apartments. It provides landscape maintenance and snow services to a primarily commercial clientele, according to the company’s website.

But, as Siravo says in the last line of the commercial, “this is not a hotel.”