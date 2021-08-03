Four-Star Navy Admiral James Stavridis to keynote at GIE+EXPO 2021

Retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral James Stavridis will present the GIE+EXPO keynote “Leadership and a New World Order: The Need for Resilience” on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. The longest-serving global combatant commander in recent American military history, Admiral Stavridis will provide answers and strategies to address the most pressing global affairs challenges.

Sponsored by John Deere and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), keynote admission is included with trade show registration. GIE+EXPO partners, OPEI, the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), the Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) and the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (Hardscape North America) are co-hosting the keynote.

“People and connections are so vital to how we live, partner and thrive. That’s why John Deere is especially proud to be sponsoring the 2021 GIE+EXPO keynote,” said Stephanie Johnson, manager, B2C Marketing for John Deere.

Stavridis led the NATO Alliance in global operations from 2009 to 2013 as Supreme Allied Commander with responsibility for Afghanistan, Libya, the Balkans, Syria, counter piracy and cyber security. Subsequently, he served as the 12th dean of The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

Earlier in his naval career, he was Commander of U.S. Southern Command, with responsibility for all military operations in Latin America. He holds more than 50 medals, including 28 from foreign nations. He is currently an operating executive at Carlyle Group.

He has published nine books on leadership, the oceans, maritime affairs and Latin America.