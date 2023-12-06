Fred Haskett hosted webinar to discuss how peer groups can help you grow in 2024

(Graphic: TrueWinds Consulting)

TrueWinds Consulting will host a webinar by Fred Haskett, TrueWinds co-founder, on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m EDT. The webinar will feature a deep dive into the potential of peer groups for lawn care, landscaping and tree care businesses.

Attendees will learn how to:

Crush business barriers: Explore how peer groups can help to naviagate the obstacles standing between you and success.

Ignite success: Get ready to set fire to the questions that have been keeping you awake at night.

Access the blueprint for success: Uncover the secret sauce behind thriving peer groups, from similar service lines to company size.

Experience peer power in action: Take a front-row seat in a simulated peer group meeting, where real solutions are crafted.

Unlock the code: Learn the benefits behind open-ended questions, unwavering confidentiality and powerful learning plans.

Reap the rewards of peer groups: From escaping isolation to supercharging your decision-making.

Uncover peer group prestige: Find out if you meet the criteria for joining a lawn care, landscaping and tree care business peer advisor group.

Click here to learn more and register.

