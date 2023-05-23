Fred Haskett to host sales and profit-boosting webinar

TrueWinds Consulting will host a webinar by Fred Haskett, TrueWinds co-founder, on June 6 at 1 p.m. EDT to help business owners boost profits and sales with “Elevate Your Lawn and Landscaping Game: Boost Profits with Expert Enhancement Sales Techniques.”

Haskett will help business owners uncover the secrets to boosting profits and growth through expert enhancement sales techniques.

Attendees will gain insights into:

Innovative approaches to landscape enhancements and lawn care extras that can drive revenue and profitability;

Effective strategies for managing and growing a lawn and landscaping business;

Best practices for pricing and estimating landscape enhancement projects and lawn care extras; and

How to identify and capitalize on opportunities for improvement within an organization.

All participants in the event will receive a personalized complimentary breakthrough strategy session with Haskett to help identify three things to increase revenue within your operation.

