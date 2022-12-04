Free app from Flow-Rite allows users to wirelessly monitor battery health

Flow-Rite‘s new Advanced Battery Steward for Sealed Batteries system allows users to wirelessly monitor the health of one or more batteries in the field with a mobile device.

The battery tracker monitors critical data like voltage and half-voltage, current in and out, temperature and battery impact and angle. Each event and measurement is time and date stamped for Machine Learning (ML) processing to create high-value metrics and realistic gauges of battery performance.

The tracker features the ability to display both the current battery state as well as view its history on a smartphone, tablet or desktop to help identify events that may be putting a battery’s health at risk.

The Flow-Rite Advanced Battery Steward for Sealed Batteries is configured using a free Android or iOS app. Once set up, the user can monitor all their battery technologies on a single dashboard. The solution works with sealed battery technologies such as AGM, Gel, TPPL, lithium-ion and bipolar.