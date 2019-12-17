FX Luminaire adds transformer, 3,000K lamp to offerings

FX Luminaire offers a 150-watt stainless steel EX transformer model, which provides a power and control option for harsh environments and coastal regions that require additional corrosion resistance.

“The stainless steel EX transformer combines the high quality of FX Luminaire products with the convenience of a lower price option,” said James Cervantes, product marketing manager. “Customers asked, and we delivered.”

The compact size of the EX allows it to fit comfortably in tight spaces. The terminal blocks are angled 45 degrees for easy installation, and it is compatible with most plug-in astronomical timer and photocell products. The transformer is available in a single 15-volt output. It is UL 1838 low-voltage and UL 379 Pool and Spa rated.

New MR-16 3,000K LED replacement lamps from FX Luminaire offer an additional color temperature option for the MR-16 LED and MR-16 ZD product families.

The soft white 3,000K color temperature is popular for outdoor lighting projects because it subtly enhances landscapes and architecture, the company said. Adding this option alongside 2,700K (warm) and 3,900K (cool) color temperature choices ensures contractors have a complete line of lamps available from FX Luminaire for every project, according to the company.

“The lamps are perfect for both new projects and retrofitting,” Cervantes said. “We’re happy to offer our customers more choices for lighting design.”

With this addition, standard MR-16 and MR-16 ZD LED lamps are now available in three outputs, three color temperatures and three beam angle options.