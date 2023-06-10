Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


FX Luminaire: Exa Collection

June 10, 2023 -  By
Photo: FX Luminaire

Photo: FX Luminaire

Experience the brilliance of the new Exa Collection from FX Luminaire! Designed to illuminate tall trees or structures effortlessly, the collection provides a powerful lighting effect. This high-output, low-voltage solution combines light outputs up to 1,200 lumens with top-tier integrated LED technology. Engineered for durability and long-lasting performance, this innovative collection features three distinct low-voltage fixtures. Each fixture offers a range of beam angles, color temperatures, and rotational options, ensuring that you can achieve the perfect lighting effect for any space.

Learn More.

