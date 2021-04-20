Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


FX Luminaire launches My Design tool

April 20, 2021 -  By
Example of My Design tool (Photo provided by FX Luminaire)

Photo provided by FX Luminaire

FX Luminaire released My Design, a free digital tool for lighting designers and installers that simplifies the lighting design process.

Users can drag and drop images and products to create an elegant lighting design in minutes. All they need is a free account, and they will be on their way to designing like a pro; no technical expertise is required.

“Through market research, we discovered our customers were using multiple software programs and a tablet to design landscape lighting systems,” said Scott Allison, web development manager for Hunter Industries. “My Design brings all of those creative workarounds to a single location and generates a more professional presentation.”

My Design is free and easy to use. All the project information is stored in the cloud, so users can access it 24/7 from their home, office or truck.

Users can snap pictures while walking the job site, then create the lighting design from anywhere using a tablet or laptop; generate a complete parts list quicker and more accurately in a fraction of the time and share it via email from within the tool; and provide a detailed overview of the project, complete with a printable PDF sell sheet that can be emailed to customers.

Designers and installers can get started in three steps:

  1. Take pictures of the project site and import them into the tool.
  2. Drag and drop lighting products over each image and area of the property.
  3. Export a high-quality PDF of the design for clients and a parts list for local distributors.

With My Design, distributor outside sales reps can provide on-the-spot design tips and recommendations to customers. Designers can produce detailed, visually stunning design proposals. Contractors can generate part lists for faster, more accurate ordering and even use the lighting design as an install plan for their crew.

My Design is available now.

