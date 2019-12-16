FX Luminaire: HP-48 in-grade light

A new paver light for outdoor lighting systems.

The drive-over-rated HP-48 seamlessly integrates with standard paver systems. Engineered with highly durable glass and polycarbonate construction, the fixture features an attractive dark slate finish that effectively complements environmental needs.

When used with Luxor technology, the fixture is capable of zoning, dimming and color control. Beyond paver installations, the HP-48 is a great choice for pathways and landscapes.

Learn more at fxl.com.