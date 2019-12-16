FX Luminaire: HP-48 in-grade light

December 16, 2019 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: FX Luminaire

Photo: FX Luminaire

A new paver light for outdoor lighting systems.

The drive-over-rated HP-48 seamlessly integrates with standard paver systems. Engineered with highly durable glass and polycarbonate construction, the fixture features an attractive dark slate finish that effectively complements environmental needs.

When used with Luxor technology, the fixture is capable of zoning, dimming and color control. Beyond paver installations, the HP-48 is a great choice for pathways and landscapes.

Learn more at fxl.com.

Related Articles

FX Luminaire adds transformer, 3,000K lamp to offerings
Corteva Agriscience: Dimension specialty herbicide
Drafix Software: PRO Landscape Design Software
Bobcat: R-Series E35 Compact Excavator
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment