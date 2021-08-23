FX Luminaire updates designs to VO & SL Wall Lights for increased design flexibility

FX Luminaire’s has released new VO and SL Wall Lights with angled faceplate options. The goal of the new design is to allow for reduced glare and greater design flexibility in hardscape settings.

According to the company can be used as a watertight in-grade for illuminating specific objects or as a wall light for lighting pathways and offers:

Stainless steel body is durable, rust-proof, and easy to clean.

Integrated ZD 1 LED board provides zoning and dimming capabilities.

Special mounting kit is available to simplify installation in concrete applications.

“Controlling the light is crucial when creating an attractive outdoor lighting design,” said Sarah Auyeung, Associate Product Manager for FX Luminaire. “These innovative options allow designers to direct the light toward a specific object and achieve the effect they want.”

The SL Recessed Wall Light is now offered in two sizes. The new, larger SL-5 configuration offers an extended horizontal lens that provides a wide beam spread for even distribution on walkways with fewer fixtures.

Other feaures include:

Easy-to-install models are retrofit capable using standard junction boxes for North America. (1-G and 4”)

Die-cast aluminum construction ensures a strong, lightweight fixture.

Marine-grade anodization and powder-coat finish maximize corrosion protection.

Luxor compatible for zoning, dimming and color-changing control.

The new VO and SL Wall Light options are available now.