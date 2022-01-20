Garden Design expands presence with addition of Red’s Lawn and Landscape

Garden Design (GDI), has acquired Red’s Lawn and Landscape, a provider of landscape design, installation and maintenance in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. GDI is partnering directly with Red’s Landscape founder and president Seth Peugh, who will continue to be actively involved with the company managing GDI’s Fort Worth operations.

“Finding a partner like GDI who shares Red’s commitment to serving our customers and employees as well as our vision for the future was crucial for me in this process. I am excited to work together with Garden Design as we embark on a long-term growth plan and to carry on the legacy of Red’s Lawn and Landscape,” said Peugh.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Red’s Lawn and Landscape is a commercial and residential landscape services provider in the Fort Worth market. Red’s Lawn and Landscape said it differentiates from its competitors with a specialized and high-touch design process, commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service and an established track record of success.

“My team and I could not be more excited to work with Seth and his team,” William Davoli, CEO at GDI, said. “Red’s reputation for innovation and professional customer service is second to none, and the company’s commitment to genuinely valuing its people is truly impressive. The landscape construction and maintenance space is an exciting and growing industry, and GDI’s track record of building a leading green industry services businesses makes us an excellent partner to Seth and his company.”