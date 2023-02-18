Genus Gardenwear expands apparel line in U.S.

Genus Gardenwear is a manufacturer of clothing speciﬁcally for the green industry. The company recently expanded to offer its products in the U.S.

Products include the 3 Season Gardening Trouser, made of water-resistant, easy care and quick-drying stretch fabric with adjustable, breathable padded knees. Wearers can slip a phone into a zip pocket just below the waistband. The pants also feature deep hand pockets at the hip, large patch pockets at the back and zipped pockets on the front and two stab-resistant pockets, one on each side of the leg.

Colors for men and women include midnight, iron grey, dusky green and rich grape for women and a deep tan for men. Sizing includes short, medium, long and extra-long.