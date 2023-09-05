Georgia Boot adds waterproof wedge work boots

Georgia Boot’s new AMP LT Wedge waterproof lace-up boots feature Goodyear welt construction and feature abrasion-resistant SPR leather, a heel-stabilizing counter lock system and a padded counter pocket for additional heel support.

The boots’ interior features Georgia’s removable AMP LT memory foam insole and a waterproof system for all-day comfort.

The outsole consists of a fiberglass shank, cushioning EVA midsole and Carbo-Tec rubber. This unique rubber gives the outsole resistance against heat, oil, chemicals, and slips.