Get prepared for the future with Greg Herring’s webinar

No one can predict what will happen with the economy, but the economy certainly seems to be changing. LM columnist and CEO and founder of the Herring Group, Greg Herring and Aspire Software Sales Manager Gage Roberts will demonstrate a framework for thinking about the opportunities created as the economy changes in a webinar held on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Roberts and Herring will guide attendees through the decision-making framework and define some actionable steps to strengthen their landscape business.

Attendees will learn the significance of:

Increasing profit margin to cushion uncertainty

Developing trustworthy data

Pricing more confidently

Preparing your balance sheet for upticks or downturns

Click here to learn more and to register for the webinar.