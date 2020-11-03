GIE+EXPO ToGo adds new education sessions

The GIE+EXPO ToGo online portal now has 12 new on-demand free education sessions.

GIE+EXPO ToGo offers four education tracks: landscape contractor, dealer/retailer, grounds management and hardscape. It can be accessed anytime, anywhere here through the end of 2020.

“This year has presented new opportunities that have pushed the green industry to the limits, in many cases but also allowed us to emerge better and stronger versions of ourselves,” said Sara Hey of Bob Clements International. “As we look forward to 2021, now is the time to make a plan for how you are going to maintain the momentum of 2020. What better way to reenergize and start the planning process than to engage with some of the training you would have found at GIE+EXPO, the centerpiece of industry education.”

In addition to education, visitors will find exhibitor listings for both GIE+EXPO and Hardscape North America, a new product spotlight and resources such as product specs, demo videos, special event links and brochures. Registering for a free My ToGo Planner will allow them to save exhibitor listings, links and product information. It also provides access to exclusive show specials and discounts.

“GIE+EXPO ToGo has become a valuable resource for attendees and exhibitors alike. We’re pleased to now have several education opportunities on the portal thanks to our partner associations and organizations,” said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) and managing partner of GIE+EXPO. “We may not have been together in Louisville, but we can move the industry forward, connect and learn safely until we’re able to meet again.”

The education sessions include:

Landscape Contractor Track, presented by the National Association of Landscape Professionals

Disciplines and Tactics for Exponential Growth with Judy Guido: Triple your profits, double your cashflow and increase your company valuation tenfold with the disciplines and tactics outlined in this exciting business strategy session. Discover how to free up your time so you can focus on attracting and retaining top talent, and learn how to leverage marketing and human resources to minimize your recruiting and workforce development problems. Build a team that’s accountable, efficient and happy to come to work and watch your business grow.

Dealer/Retailer Track, presented by Bob Clements International

Maximize Your Cash Flow with Bob Clements: One of the most precious resources you have in your dealership is the cash that flows in and out every day. While each dealer has some control over what flows out, every dealer has total control of what flows in. Join Bob Clements as he shares from his new book, You’re the Problem (and the Solution!), proven techniques that any dealership can use, regardless of size, to maximize their profitability and cash flow in service, parts and sales.

Grounds Management Track, presented by the Professional Grounds Management Association

Predictably Human: Developing A Risk Competent Workforce with Joe Estey: Every day, we work in a world of competing priorities and tradeoffs. We ask our employees to eliminate and manage hazards, not to make mistakes and to avoid risk at all costs. This risk-averse mindset does not encourage diverse thought and rigid management styles that center on compliance without thought inevitably lead to tension and a disengaged workforce. Understanding that the greatest asset for the success and longevity of a company is empowered employees whose input is valued, is essential when developing your human capital and strengthening your workforce. During this interactive session, participants will learn the Human Performance Improvement fundamentals that are reshaping the future workplace.

Hardscape Track, presented by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute