Glow Path Pavers introduces self-illuminated paver stone

Glow Path Pavers introduced a new self-illuminated paver stone. The pavers employ a unique, photo-luminescent (glowing) aggregate incorporated into a conventional paver using a patented manufacturing process, which offers an attractive alternative to low-power lighting that is powered only by the sun. One hour of full sun exposure provides a subtle glow that will last for 6-8 hours. The product provides flexibility for patios, steps, pool decks, driveways and more. They are a great substitute for low-power lighting; they require no wiring because of a photovoltaic collection system. The pavers are maintenance-free, glow for 6-8 hours and are warrantied for up to 20 years.

Glow Path Pavers has been designing and testing multiple prototypes of their proprietary self-illuminating paver stones since 2012, obtaining patents in 2014 and 2015 for the U.S. and Canada, respectively. Commercial prototypes were manufactured and tested at the Institute of Concrete Technology in 2017, and received American Society for Testing and Material certification. Freeze-thaw testing was completed in 2019.

Glow Path Pavers were first offered for sale in Southern California, Nevada and Arizona in October 2020 out of the company’s Rialto, Calif., yard. Additional sales regions have grown to include eight Midwestern states, Texas, Florida and New York. A second distribution point has been added in Orlando, Fla., and an additional sales and distribution hub are planned for Austin, Texas. Selected global markets are under development and local production partnerships are in negotiation.