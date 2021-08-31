Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Got pests? New tool helps ID turfgrass insect damage

August 31, 2021 -  By
North Carolina State University’s NC Turf Bugs blog now offers an interactive form to aid in the diagnosis of turf insect infestations. Lawn care providers follow a series of questions to identify issues in turfgrass based on distinct damage.

Follow along with this form to identify turf insect damage: https://ncturfbugs.wordpress.ncsu.edu/resources/key-to-turfgrass-insect-damage/

The goal of the project, NC State said, was to provide general identification information in managed turf settings.

