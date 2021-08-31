Got pests? New tool helps ID turfgrass insect damage

North Carolina State University’s NC Turf Bugs blog now offers an interactive form to aid in the diagnosis of turf insect infestations. Lawn care providers follow a series of questions to identify issues in turfgrass based on distinct damage.

Follow along with this form to identify turf insect damage: https://ncturfbugs.wordpress.ncsu.edu/resources/key-to-turfgrass-insect-damage/

The goal of the project, NC State said, was to provide general identification information in managed turf settings.