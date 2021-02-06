Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Gowan Company: Sedgehammer & Sedgehammer+

Photo: Gowan Company

Sedgehammer and Sedgehammer + offer Gold Standard, effective nutsedge control that lasts.  Sedgehammer brands control both yellow and purple nutsedge above and below ground killing the roots, shoots, tubers rhizomes and nutlets.  Sedgehammer and Sedgehammer + can be used on cool and warm season turf types on: residential and commercial areas, established lawns, established woody ornamentals in landscaped areas and golf courses.  Always read and follow label directions.

 

Learn more at www.gowanco.com/products/sedgehammer

