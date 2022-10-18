GPS Insight acquires Certified Tracking Solutions, enters reseller agreement with Geotab

GPS Insight, a provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, acquired Certified Tracking Solutions (CTS).

The company also entered into a reseller agreement with Geotab.

The acquisition of CTS adds a new suite of tools, including a new electronic logging device solution, specialty tracking and management solutions and Bluetooth asset tracking for high-value tools. In addition to bolstering fleet management.

According to the company, the agreement with Geotab allows it to integrate the data driven by Geotab’s GO9 and future devices into its own proprietary fleet and field management software applications. GPS insight says this agreement opens the door to an expanded telematics dataset that will amplify its customers’ ability to effectively and successfully manage their businesses.

“Incorporating Geotab devices and data into GPS Insight’s fleet and field solutions will advance the industry’s access to best-in-class data, analytics and insights to do more with less, maximize efficiency, scale and grow,” said Shay Demmons, chief product officer of GPS Insight. “We’re in the business of using data to solve customer challenges, and Geotab device data will provide an enhanced level of granularity to help us solve those challenges better than ever.”