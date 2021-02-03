Graham Spray Equipment: Maverick 1

Superior handling, greater cargo capacity, easier access to equipment – and more – at a very nice price.

Designed to improve upon the pickup truck with spray unit long used in lawn care, the Maverick hits the mark. First of all, it’s less expensive. Beyond that, its tighter turning radius offers superior maneuverability on the road. A larger bed provides greater storage capacity with easier access to equipment.

The GSE Maverick Lawn Spray Rig features:

400-gal. fiberglass tank (290/110 split)

10-ft. × 8-ft. aluminum bed

Large aluminum storage box

Hannay reels

Honda engines

Unit price includes Isuzu truck and all spray equipment components. Contact the Graham team at 770.942.1617 for pricing on the Maverick rig.

To see more options, including the Maverick 2, visit GrahamSE.com.