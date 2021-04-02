Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Grasshopper: 337G MidMount

April 2, 2021 -  By
Photo: Grasshopper

The Grasshopper model 337G MidMount™ is powered by a 993 cc Vanguard V-twin, electronic-fuel-injected engine. Hydro-Gear® ZT 5400 transmissions deliver smooth response and feature large, 1-3/8-inch axles to handle side loads. Extra-deep 61- or 72-inch DuraMax® decks provide a manicured cut.

Enjoy a vibration-free ride thanks to a shock-absorbing footrest and MultiPoint Suspension™. The Premier Suspension seat adjusts to operator’s weight and body size. QuikAjust Tilt™ dual, swing-out steering levers adapt to the operator’s reach. A single-fill, 13-gallon fuel tank sets under the operator seat creates a low center of gravity for more traction and stability.

