Grasshopper adds a stand-on mower with low center of gravity

Grasshopper recently added a new stand-on mower, the SO26.

Features include an adjustable command center tower that provides 4.5 inches of range and easy accessibility to switches, levers and controls. The wide, thick pad improves operator comfort.

The mower’s EZ Deck Lift Lever allows for adjustment of cutting height and its T-Drive transmission and engine are mounted on the deck to ensure no damage to drive belts or engine components when raising or lowering the deck.

The Anti-Slip Operator Platform features a shock-absorbent coil-spring suspension and is located between the drive tires.

The mower is available with 52-inch or 61-inch DuraMax to enhance airflow. The SO26 also features an 810 cc OHV Briggs and Stratton Vanguard engine.

The mower’s compact wheelbase and low center of gravity provide optimal traction and stability. The centralized location of the engine, T-Drive pump and dual fuel tanks also lowers the center of gravity on the mower.

It has a 9.25-gallon fuel capacity and operators can mow up to 5.27 max acres per hour.

Grasshopper gave Landscape Management a sneak peek at the mower at the 2022 Equip Expo.