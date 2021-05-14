Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Grasshopper: Compact 526V-52 FrontMount™ Mower

May 14, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Grasshopper Co.

Photo: Grasshopper Co.

At 8 mph, the 526V-52 FrontMount™ mower is the fastest, most compact out front zero-turn mower on the market. This mower is equipped with an 810cc Vanguard engine. The exclusive PowerFold® Electric Deck Lift rotates the deck nearly vertical for easy cleaning or blade removal. Decks are 5.5 inches deep to handle a high volume of clippings at faster mowing speeds and provide three ways to mow: side discharge, mulch or PowerVac™ collection. Deck floats independently from the power unit following the contour of the landscape delivering a better cut. Replace the deck with a dozer blade or a snow thrower for year-round productivity.

For more information about the 526V-52, and the full line of gasoline- and diesel-powered Grasshopper zero-turn mowers, call (620) 345-8621 or visit grasshoppermower.com.

Related Articles

Maintenance Shop: How to keep your fleet mowing
Grasshopper: 337G MidMount
Companies in the News: Updates from ASV, Davey Tree and more
The Grasshopper Co.: HighLift 15 B
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment