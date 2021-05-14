Grasshopper: Compact 526V-52 FrontMount™ Mower

At 8 mph, the 526V-52 FrontMount™ mower is the fastest, most compact out front zero-turn mower on the market. This mower is equipped with an 810cc Vanguard engine. The exclusive PowerFold® Electric Deck Lift rotates the deck nearly vertical for easy cleaning or blade removal. Decks are 5.5 inches deep to handle a high volume of clippings at faster mowing speeds and provide three ways to mow: side discharge, mulch or PowerVac™ collection. Deck floats independently from the power unit following the contour of the landscape delivering a better cut. Replace the deck with a dozer blade or a snow thrower for year-round productivity.

For more information about the 526V-52, and the full line of gasoline- and diesel-powered Grasshopper zero-turn mowers, call (620) 345-8621 or visit grasshoppermower.com.