Grasshopper: Model 937 EFI FrontMount Mower

Model 937 EFI FrontMount™ Mower Powers Through Tough Jobs

Equipped with a powerful fuel-injected 993 cc EFI Vanguard Big Block air-cooled, horizontal crankshaft engine, the Grasshopper Model 937 EFI FrontMount™ mower powers through tough jobs with ease with EFI fuel efficiency. The G3 hydrostatic pump-and-wheel-motor system is powered by a single, flat, ribbed serpentine belt. The 14.4-gallon fuel capacity lets you mow all day. A low center of gravity and balanced weight distribution among six wheels provides a lighter footprint on the turf. Choices of 61- or 72-inch 5.5-inch-deep DuraMax® cutting decks. Add implements and collection systems and turn the 937 EFI into a year-round grounds maintenance system.

For more information about the 937 EFI and the full line of gasoline- and diesel-powered Grasshopper zero-turn mowers, call (620) 345-8621 or visit grasshoppermower.com.