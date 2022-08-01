Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Grasshopper Mowers: 500V Series

Photo: Grasshopper

Photo: Grasshopper

500V Series models are the fastest, most compact out-front zero-turn mowers on the market. Choose between Model 524V-42 (724cc Commercial Turf engine, 42” deck) or Model 526V-52 (810cc Vanguard engine, 52” deck). 500V decks feature PowerFold® Electric Deck Lift standard; 5.5 inches deep to handle high volumes of clippings at faster mowing speeds; and provide three ways to mow: Side discharge, mulching or PowerVac™ collection. Decks float independently from the power unit, following the contour of the landscape for a better cut. A six-point weight distribution provides an extra-smooth ride with a lighter footprint and a low center of gravity.

