Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Grasshopper Releases Stand-On Mower

April 5, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Grasshopper Mowers

Photo: Grasshopper Mowers

The Adjustable Command Center Tower provides 4.5″ of range and easy accessibility to levers and controls. The extra-wide, extra-thick pad provides all-day operator comfort.

The EZ Deck Lift Lever allows for easy adjustment of cutting height. The transmission and engine are mounted on the deck, ensuring no damage to drive belts or engine components when adjusting your deck height.

The Anti-Slip Operator Platform’s shock-absorbent coil-spring suspension gives you the smoothest ride possible.

The SO26’s 810 cc OHV B&S Vanguard® engine is perfectly matched for your choice of either 52″ or 61″ extra-deep DuraMax® decks.

Learn more. 

Related Articles

Horizon Distributors, Inc.: Text Us!
FMC: Season Kickoff Promo
PRO Landscape Design Software
Nufarm: SureGuard® SC Herbicide
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment